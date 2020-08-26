Samsung's new washing machine will use AI to take the guesswork out of laundry

Samsung

Samsung's latest washing machine aims to take the confusion out of doing your laundry. According to the company, its WW9800T washer relies on artificial intelligence to automatically choose the correct cycle settings for the task at hand.

Apparently the machine factors in your personal laundry choices and compares that with similar user data in the cloud. Sensors in the washer's drum also measure the weight of each load along with its soil level.

From there, the WW9800T calculates the right amount of detergent and water for optimal cleaning performance. Based on its own tests, Samsung claims the washer will complete cycles 50 percent faster and use 20 percent less energy.

Algorithms in the laundry room

These AI laundry abilities may sound a little far-fetched, but other appliance manufacturers are planning similar approaches. Specifically, LG just announced its WashTower washer-dryer combination machine. LG says the WashTower will detect the weight and fabric softness of its loads. The machine then uses the data to pick a matching laundry cycle preset. The WashTower also shares cycle data with its integrated dryer.

While the WW9800T functions as a washing machine only, according to Samsung, it too can pass laundry cycle settings along to compatible Samsung dryers. Samsung will offer the advanced washer in Europe first, then expand to global markets later this year.

Samsung

In addition to the new washing machine, Samsung plans to debut the RB700 refrigerator. Designated for sale in Europe and Asia, it uses thinner insulation to promise greater capacity from the same slimmed-down build that consumers in those markets are used to. The RB700 will arrive in Europe first in 2020. Samsung will then expand availability to China, the Middle East, Latin America and Korea.