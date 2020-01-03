Samsung's updated gaming monitors curve deeper, hit 240Hz

Samsung

Samsung's finally separating its gaming monitors from the herd under its lesser known Odyssey brand, starting with updates to its high-end 27-, 32- and 49-inch QLED models being launched for CES 2020. The new 49-inch CTG9 and 27- and 32-inch CTG7 improve on their CRG9 and CHG70 predecessors with a doubling of the refresh rate to 240Hz (with 1ms MPRT), a slightly jazzier design with a deeper 1000R curve and the addition of G-Sync Compatibility to already existing FreeSync 2 support. They're not Samsung's first 240Hz curved monitors -- that would have been the CRG5, which shipped in mid-2019 -- but they are the first with QLED displays and the new curve radius.

If your ability to immerse yourself in a game depends on a subtle increase the the curve of the screen, you'll be all over this. While a curve is essential for a monitor as large as 49 inches (unlike a TV) -- otherwise you'd have to sit quite far back to see the whole thing -- it's welcome but optional for 32 inches and, in my opinion, a waste at 27. The deeper curve makes it seem even smaller, and if you sit too far back it becomes a detriment. Still, first at 1000R!

The updated design has a textured back and a revamped circular light on the back that's bigger and brighter.

Otherwise, they retain much of the previous models. For the G9 that means 5,120x1,440 resolution and DisplayHDR 1000 certification, and for the G7 2,560x1,440 resolution with DisplayHDR 600.

Knowing the "how much" and "when" will have to wait, though; they're not expected to ship until some time between April and June.