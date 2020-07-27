Samsung's Unpacked trailer gives a peek at its five new devices

Samsung

Samsung may have a little over a week to go until its Aug. 5 Unpacked event, but with so many leaks showcasing what to expect the company on Monday decided to give another sneak peek of its own.

In a quick 30-second Vimeo video posted to its Mobile Press website, the South Korean tech giant tries to hype up its forthcoming big day by teasing an event filled with "exclusive access" and "untold stories" from the company's Digital City headquarters. The company closes the video with a shadowy look at five devices.

Samsung previously teased it will announce five devices at this Unpacked, with rumors and leaks pointing to the five being a new Note 20 line, new Galaxy Fold (rumored to be called the Z Fold 2), new Tab S7 Android tablet, a Galaxy Watch 3 and new noise-canceling earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Live.

A number of these products have already leaked, most recently with Samsung seemingly publishing an app page on Friday that confirmed that Galaxy Buds Live and YouTube channel TechTalkTV posting a detailed hands-on video with the Galaxy Watch 3. On Sunday, German site Winfuture shared specs and images of the Tab S7 line.

With Samsung now being more forthright in its own teases, it remains to be seen if any surprises will remain hidden before the August event.