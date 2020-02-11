Samsung's Unpacked event: Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy flip phone and everything else announced

At its first Unpacked Event for 2020, Samsung revealed the next generation of its ultrapopular flagship Galaxy phones, the S20, S20 Plus and the relatively mammoth S20 Ultra, as well as the new Galaxy Z Flip folding phone. The event takes place under the shadow of coronavirus worries around the world.

Galaxy owners will be getting a perk, as well: Netflix bonus content on your phones!

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung's rumored rival for the new Motorola Razr is now official, bringing last century's clamshell flip phone up to date with dual screens. It hardly comes as a surprise to us, though, as Samsung first revealed it during the 2020 Oscars. The prices start at $1,380 / £1,300.

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra



While less buzzy than the Z Flip, Samsung's ultrapopular Galaxy phones get their annual refresh. This time, though, there's a new big phone on the block -- the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which steps into the Note 10 Plus' size turf at almost 7 inches. It adds another camera and some new photo smarts, a 120Hz OLED display (along with an ongoing partnership with Xbox Game Studios for mobile gaming) and support for two 5G standards, among other things. The 5G models start at $999 / £799 and will be available March 6. (And the S10s are getting price drops!)

Samsung also offered up a refreshed version of its Galaxy Buds; the "Plus" in Galaxy Buds Plus refers to its improved battery life and extra microphone. Still no noise cancellation, though.

Galaxy Buds Plus: Better battery life, sound, call quality and more Apple friendly