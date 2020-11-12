Samsung's rumored Galaxy S21 Ultra might support the S Pen

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's rumored Galaxy S21 Ultra, which reportedly could launch as early as January, might come with support for a key part of the company's Note lineup: the S Pen. In tweets Thursday, spotted earlier by 9to5Google, mobile tipsters Ice universe and Max Jambor said the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support the S Pen. However, the stylus apparently won't be included or integrated with the phone, with Jambor speculating Samsung could make S21 cases that hold the S Pen.

Important to say here: It only supports it! It does not have a separate shaft for it!



I can imagine that there will be a case similar to the Tab S7 devices that holds the S-Pen on the rear ✍ https://t.co/pOKru7V733 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 12, 2020

Samsung has reportedly already begun production on its next Galaxy line, which is expected to include the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, and is apparently preparing for a January launch. The S21 Ultra is rumored to have a 5,000-mAh battery and a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, as well as a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.