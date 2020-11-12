Samsung's rumored Galaxy S21 Ultra might support the S Pen

CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung's rumored Galaxy S21 Ultra, which reportedly could launch as early as January, might come with support for a key part of the company's Note lineup: the S Pen. In tweets Thursday, spotted earlier by 9to5Google, mobile tipsters Ice universe and Max Jambor said the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support the S Pen. However, the stylus apparently won't be included or integrated with the phone, with Jambor speculating Samsung could make S21 cases that hold the S Pen.

Samsung has reportedly already begun production on its next Galaxy line, which is expected to include the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, and is apparently preparing for a January launch. The S21 Ultra is rumored to have a 5,000-mAh battery and a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, as well as a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 40-megapixel selfie camera. 

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

