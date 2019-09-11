CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming

Samsung's PlayGalaxy Link app now available in US

The app lets you stream PC games.

gettyimages-1065011358

Samsung has a new app for streaming PC games. 

 Getty Images

Samsung's PlayGalaxy Link app-- an app that lets you stream PC games to non-PC devices-- launched in the US and South Korea on Wednesday.

According to the PlayGalaxy Link website, the app itself is free (the games still cost money, of course). You can connect to your PC over Wi-Fi or a mobile network. 

PlayGalaxy Link could be a competitor to Valve's Steam Link, which lets you play PC games on both Android and iOS. The app was announced in August at Samsung's Unpacked event. 

Now playing: Watch this: Every way Samsung improved the Galaxy Fold
3:54
Next Article: iPhone 11, Pro and Max: Every spec you need to know