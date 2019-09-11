Getty Images

Samsung's PlayGalaxy Link app-- an app that lets you stream PC games to non-PC devices-- launched in the US and South Korea on Wednesday.

According to the PlayGalaxy Link website, the app itself is free (the games still cost money, of course). You can connect to your PC over Wi-Fi or a mobile network.

PlayGalaxy Link could be a competitor to Valve's Steam Link, which lets you play PC games on both Android and iOS. The app was announced in August at Samsung's Unpacked event.