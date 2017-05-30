Samsung’s Notebook 9 Pro brings the S Pen to the big leagues

Samsung

Samsung is giving fans of its S Pen stylus a reason to rejoice, unveiling the new Notebook 9 Pro, complete with "embedded" S Pen.

We've seen the stylus before, clicking out of Samsung's Note smartphone lineup, but this is the first time the company has brought the S Pen built into the laptop form factor.

It's a timely inclusion, with Microsoft launching its new Surface Pro (completely with stylus) a little over a week ago and the company pushing hard on its Windows Ink platform.

Samsung's S Pen is compatible with Windows Ink and also offers Air Command (a quick access menu for drawing and editing that Note fans will recognise). The stylus is designed to get the most out of the convertible Notebook 9 Pro's 360-degree touchscreen display, meaning you'll be able to annotate and draw in laptop, tent, tablet or display mode.

Samsung also says the S Pen always stays on and will never require charging (kinda like those retro "pens" that your grandparents used to use).

Key features