Samsung's Note 20 and Tab S7 gaming bundles includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a free controller

Gaming has been a focus for Samsung's powerful Note series in recent years, with the trend continuing Wednesday for the company's newest Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

During its latest Unpacked event, Samsung revealed details of a new partnership with Microsoft for a gaming bundle that includes three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a Bluetooth controller. The new offer is available to those who preorder one of the company's new Note 20 phones or its new Tab S7 tablet.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which normally $15 per month, is Microsoft's subscription service that includes Xbox Live as well as access to over a hundred Xbox games. The service is also required for using Project xCloud which allows you to stream Xbox games and play them over a phone or tablet.

Those who get the bundle will be ready to use xCloud when it launches on Sept. 15.