Samsung's next foldable phone will turn into a square, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's delayed Galaxy Fold might be launched this week, but the Korean company might release an even more ambitious foldable phone in 2020. The next one will have 6.7-inch display that folds inwards to turn into a compact "square," Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

It'll be thinner and more affordable than the $1,980 Galaxy Fold, with a hole-punch selfie camera at the top of the inner display (like the Galaxy Note 10) and two cameras on the outside, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources. Samsung is working with American designer Thom Browne to make sure the device's aesthetics appeal to as wide an audience as possible.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Fold set for September relaunch (The Daily Charge,...

However, the device's release will apparently depend on how well the Galaxy Fold sells. That was originally meant to go on sale on April 26, and preorders sold out on the first day. But four days before that date, Samsung delayed the release of the phone after reviewers reported screen breakages, flickering and bulging. We got a look at a render of the redesigned Fold last month -- it showed that the screen, internal structure and hinge area have been reinforced.

Huawei's rival foldable phone, the $2,600 Mate X, was meant to arrive in September as well, but the Chinese company reportedly said we're unlikely to see it before November.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.