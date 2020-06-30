Samsung's new 870 QVO line of SSDs offers up to 8TB of storage. 

Samsung

Looking to upgrade your computer's storage but don't want to sacrifice the speed and reliability of solid-state drives? Samsung has a new option for you. On Tuesday the company introduced its latest line of "quad-level cell" SSDs that offer up to 8TB of flash storage.

The new line, called the 870 QVO, is the successor to 2018's 860 QVO, which maxed at 4TB. Sequential read and write speeds for the new models are up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively, a slight improvement from the 860 QVO's 550 MB/s read and 520 MB/s write speeds.

Samsung says the new SSD lline also "delivers a 13% improvement in random read speed" to help with everyday activities like multitasking, gaming and browsing the web.

The new drives are available now at "select retailers and Samsung.com" starting at $129.99 for the 1TB, $249.99 for the 2TB and $499.99 for the 4TB.

Those who want the 8TB version will need to wait until August when it will be available for a yet-to-be-announced price.