Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab A tablet offers premium design under $300

Samsung

Regardless of the dwindling Android tablet market, Samsung remains one of the few consistent Android tablet makers. Its previous tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, ranked on CNET's best Android tablets of 2020 and Samsung's new Galaxy Tab A looks like it won't disappoint for the money, either.

Priced at $280, the tablet features a premium lightweight metal design with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution 8.4-inch display, dual surround sound speakers and has both Wi-Fi (802.11ac) and LTE if you want to add mobile service.

Octocore Exynos 7904 processor

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage plus a microSD card slot

Bluetooth 5.0

Android 9.0



Samsung also says the Galaxy Tab A has a long-lasting battery for up to 10 hours of use on a single charge and a fast-charging option via USB-C. CNET has yet to do testing on the tablet's battery life, but the Tab S6 ran for 10 hours, 59 minutes on our streaming video test.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A is currently available on Samsung.com. The tablet will soon be available at AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular in the upcoming weeks.