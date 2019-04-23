Samsung's giant Galaxy View 2 tablet pops up in purported renders

SamMobile

Just when you were wondering when Samsung would deliver its replacement for the ginormous Galaxy View tablet, along come apparent renders of its smaller successor, the Galaxy View 2.

Obtained by SamMobile, the photos show a circular cutout rather than a handle, and a folding design rather than a kickstand. (Though Samsung may not want to hear the word "fold" for a while, thanks to the big issues with its new wonderphone, the Galaxy Fold.)

The Galaxy View 2 looks to have 17.5-inch screen, making it smaller than its 18.4-inch predecessor

According to the site, the tablet attained Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification late last year and appeared in the Geekbench database in January equipped with Samsung's Exynos 7885 CPU and 3GB of memory, Leaked renders usually come out as a product gets close to launch, so we may see this soon.

Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.