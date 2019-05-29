CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Foldable Phones

Samsung's Galaxy Fold may not launch in June

Fixing the foldable phone's flaws may be taking longer than expected.

samsung-galaxy-fold-55

You might not be able to fold your Samsung Galaxy next month after all.

 Angela Lang/CNET

We might not be seeing Samsung's Galaxy Fold until after June, a pair of Korean outlets reported.

The Korean electronics giant found that addressing the foldable phone's flaws has been slower than expected, according to Yonhap and The Korea Herald.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung has Galaxy Fold teardown removed
4:53
Next Article: Cashless stores are the hot new thing. Now politicians are stepping in