Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has 2 whole weeks of battery life

Less than a month after announcing its Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung has added yet another wearable to its portfolio with the Galaxy Fit 2. The second-gen tracker is a slimmer alternative to the company's smartwatches and it has fitness at its core.

Samsung announced the tracker during its Life Unstoppable virtual event, which it held this year for the first time in place of its usual press conference at IFA in Berlin. The standout feature of the Galaxy Fit2 is its battery life. Samsung says it will last up to 15 days on a charge, compared to the barely two days that you'll get from one of Samsung's full-fledged smartwatches.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2 has a rectangular AMOLED touch screen enclosed in a silicone band, but this time the body is housed inside the silicone band rather than framed in metal. It also lacks the physical button on the side, and has replaced it with virtual button on the front below the screen. And there's more ways to customize it. Samsung has added 70 different watch face options to choose from for the Fit 2.

It's also improved its fitness features and can track up to five different types of workout, providing insights into calories burned, heart rate, distance and more. It has a more comprehensive sleep analysis that rates each night of sleep and gives a breakdown of the different stages in the Samsung Health app.

The Fit 2 covers many of the basic smartwatch capabilities, including displaying calls and displaying notifications. It even has a quick reply option with preset responses for Android phones. But it lacks more advanced features, such as mobile payments and music streaming.

Samsung didn't provide any availability details for the Galaxy Fit 2, but we're hoping to see it cost less than $100 when it does eventually hit the shelves.