Samsung's Galaxy Book S will arrive in February after long delay

Samsung's Galaxy Book S turned heads when it was announced last August, but its long delay kept the $1,000 Qualcomm-powered Windows PC out of interested users' hands for months. After a long wait from its initial September window, those still interested will finally be able to get one on Feb. 13.

In an announcement Thursday, Samsung officially started taking preorders for the laptop, including offering those who preorder on Samsung.com between now and Feb. 12 a $100 credit toward "any Samsung PC, tablet and select accessories."

In addition to being powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx platform, the Galaxy Book S features a 13.3-inch touchscreen, weighs less than a kilogram (2.1 lbs.) and has a battery that Samsung now says can provide up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Galaxy Book S will be officially released on Feb. 13 on Samsung.com, Microsoft Stores and Verizon, with Sprint adding the laptop on Feb. 14. Verizon and Sprint's respective versions will support 4G LTE, with the Samsung release making no mention of either carrier's 5G networks.

That week is shaping up to be a busy week for Samsung, with the company set to announce its new foldable and Galaxy S20 line of phones on Feb. 11.

Lenovo earlier this month announced the Yoga 5G, a similar light-weight laptop with a 14-inch screen and 24 hours of battery life. Lenovo says it'll be the first 5G laptop when it's released this spring.