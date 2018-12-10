Samsung's Galaxy A8S hints what the Galaxy S10 could look like

Samsung

On Monday, Samsung announced its new Galaxy A8S in China. The phone looks unlike any other Samsung phone on the market, but it could give a hint at what's in store for the company's upcoming devices -- specifically the Galaxy S10.

That's because the Galaxy A8S is the first phone to include Samsung's "Infinity-O" display. Where other phones use bezels or notches to house the front camera, the Infinity-O display uses a small punch-hole in the screen itself. This maximizes the amount of space dedicated to the phone's screen without losing the front camera.

There have been multiple rumors that the Galaxy S10 may get the Infinity-O display, which would make the S10 look a lot like the Galaxy A8S -- all screen with a small camera cutout in the corner.

So far the Galaxy A8S has only been announced in China, where it'll go on sale Dec. 21. There's no word yet on what other countries will get the phone and when. So if you're a fan of how the phone looks you may have to wait, or maybe hold out until the Galaxy S10 is announced.

The Galaxy A8S includes the following specs (XDA Developers reports):

6.4-inch LCD display, with Full HD+ (1,080x2,340) resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip

6GB/8GB of RAM

128GB of storage

24-megapixel front camera

24MP/8MP/5MP triple rear camera

3,300mAh battery



Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Update 10:35am PT: Included reported Galaxy A8S specs.