Samsung's Fortnite Galaxy Cup offers a chance to earn exclusive character skin

Samsung

Samsung is calling all Android gamers to participate in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup, a global competition on July 25 and 26. Fortnite fans will have the chance to earn in-game prizes, including the all-new Galaxy Scout Outfit, a Samsung Galaxy-themed character skin.

The cup takes place in two sessions across the two days, which each last for around three hours. Participants can play a total of 10 matches per session, and will earn points based on where they place in each match and how many eliminations they get.

To participate on tournament day, go to the Playlist Mode in the Fortnite game and choose Galaxy Cup tournament, go back to lobby and then hit play. A countdown will show up an hour before the tournament kicks off.

Players who finish in the top 50,000 will score the Galaxy Scout Outfit, and those who get a minimum of five points will earn the Galaxy Wrap. Following the tournament, players who didn't win either prize will be able to buy them in the Item Shop.