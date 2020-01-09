CNET

Samsung may have spilled the beans on the name of its next foldable phone at a close-door meeting with partners here at CES in Las Vegas. The device, which is rumored to bend vertically like the Motorola Razr, will go by the name of Galaxy Bloom, according to SamMobile, citing a report from South Korean publication Aju News (Korean).

It's widely believed that Samsung will reveal its second foldable phone on Feb. 11 at its Unpacked event in San Francisco. Samsung is also expected to unveil its successor to the Galaxy S10, which is often referred to as the Galaxy S11, though rumors are mounting that the device will be called the Galaxy S20 instead.

The same report mentions additional models called the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

These handsets and the foldable Galaxy flip phone could also support 8K video recording.

Samsung is an innovator in foldable phones, releasing the Galaxy Fold earlier this year, the first of its kind to go on sale. By releasing a second foldable phone, one rumored to cost below $1,000, Samsung is positioned to lead the emerging segment by building a portfolio of foldable phone options -- for example, a clamshell style and one that opens like a book -- at different prices.