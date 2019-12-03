Samsung's flip-phone style foldable rumored to cost about $850

James Martin/CNET

Following the release of the $1,980 Galaxy Fold, Samsung has been hinting at a forthcoming clamshell-style phone. But the company apparently isn't the only one looking to bring out more foldable phones next year. Both Samsung and LG Electronics will put new foldable devices on the market in 2020, according to a Wednesday report from the Korea Herald.

The Seoul-based newspaper, citing unnamed industry sources, said Samsung is expected to unveil the clamshell-style phone around February, along with its Galaxy S11, and then release a second edition of the Galaxy Fold in August. The clamshell-style gadget is estimated to cost about $850.

The Herald adds that LG Electronics' first foldable phone is expected to come to market in 2020 with a design similar to the Huawei Mate X.

Neither Samsung nor LG immediately responded to CNET's request for comment.