CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TVs

Samsung's fancy The Frame and Serif TVs graduate to QLED at CES 2019

The more modern screen technology should offer improved color and contrast.

samsung-the-frame-2

The Frame 2019 moves from LED to the better QLED panel technology.

 Samsung

Samsung's artsy lifestyle TVs, The Frame and Serif, sure are pretty, but they've not been as impressive when it comes to picture quality as the company's "real" TVs, especially given their high prices. 

In 2019, you'll be able to get a lot more for your money. Samsung's updating The Frame and Serif with its QLED technology, which delivers better color and contrast over plain old LED. They'll make their debut at CES 2019.

Earlier this year, the TVs got support for voice control via Samsung's Bixby assistant.

Now playing: Watch this: Expert advice on TV buying, 2018 edition
4:06

Samsung The Frame UN65LS003AF

Next Article: Splurge a little: Best tech gifts under $500