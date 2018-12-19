Samsung's fancy The Frame and Serif TVs graduate to QLED at CES 2019

Samsung

Samsung's artsy lifestyle TVs, The Frame and Serif, sure are pretty, but they've not been as impressive when it comes to picture quality as the company's "real" TVs, especially given their high prices.

In 2019, you'll be able to get a lot more for your money. Samsung's updating The Frame and Serif with its QLED technology, which delivers better color and contrast over plain old LED. They'll make their debut at CES 2019.

Earlier this year, the TVs got support for voice control via Samsung's Bixby assistant.