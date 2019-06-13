Samsung's customizable The Wall Luxury Micro LED TV goes on sale in July

Samsung

After first being announced at CES earlier this year, Samsung's The Wall is finally making its way into the market. At least for those willing to pay its still unknown, but likely hefty, price tag.

Available globally in July, The Wall Luxury Micro LED TV is Samsung's first consumer version that takes advantage of the scalable technology. The Micro LED display can be configured and customized to a variety of sizes and ratios from 73-inches in 2K definition all the way up to 292-inches in 8K definition, assuming your room and budget can support adding the additional panels.

As with the TV itself, there is currently new pricing available for adding additional panels.

In addition to its customizable nature, The Wall Luxury features a 100,000-hour lifespan, allowing Samsung to incorporate features from its Frame line of luxury TVs. Like the Frame, The Wall isn't meant to be turned off. Instead, Samsung says, it changes "into a digital canvas best matching the owner`s interior needs and personal mood."

Samsung's AI is also present through what the company calls its "Quantum Processor Flex," which uses machine learning to calibrate the picture regardless of The Wall's modular screen resolution.

Other features of the display include brightness of 2,000 nits and a 120Hz video rate for improved HDR performance, which is always a good benefit when buying a TV that could potentially take up over 24 feet in your home.

