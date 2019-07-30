Samsung's midrange Galaxy A20 phone is now available on Boost Mobile, with the prepaid carrier charging $129.99 plus tax for the device. Boost is also charging $25 per month per line for unlimited data, talk and text.
The Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an 8MP selfie camera and a 13MP rear-facing camera.
Boost's $25 a month plan includes a mobile hotspot and access to 4G LTE data for everything but mobile-optimized video, gaming and music streaming.
Boost Mobile, which'll be splitting off from Sprint to become part of Dish once the $26.5 billion T-Mobile-Sprint merger is complete, is also offering customers access to the phone for $1 plus taxes, and then $12 a month for 18 months, if they've made at least 12 consecutive payments on time.
The A20 offers on Boost are open from July 30 through Sept. 16.
