Samsung's 65-inch The Frame 4K TV gets a huge price drop: $1,299

Break open your piggy banks, cheeps. This might be the TV deal you've been saving for.

It's a rerun, sort of, because last time out it was a smaller model (55-inch) at a higher price ($1,400). You know what I always say: Cheap things come to those who wait!

For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the Samsung UN65LS03N 65-inch The Frame 4K TV for $1,299. It's normally $1,998, and that's the price you'll see until you get to the final checkout page. (If you get there and the price hasn't changed, it means the sale has ended.)

To be honest, this isn't something that's normally on my radar. Why would The Cheapskate tout a 65-inch TV that's $1,300 when you can get the much-ballyhooed TCL 65R617 65-inch TV for $700? (That's tied with its all-time low price, by the way.)

I'll answer that question with another: Why do some folks buy iPhones, Sonos speakers and Beats headphones when there are considerably cheaper alternatives? Because some folks prize premium products or brands, and they're willing to pay for it. Of course, it's always good to pay less for those products when the opportunity arises.

And make no mistake: The Frame is pretty damn cool. It's a smart TV built to look like a picture frame. It comes with a black bezel (other colors are available separately), a no-gap wall mount and a collection of 100 works of art, which will show onscreen when the TV isn't doing TV things. You can also upload your own photos (giant digital photo-frame!) and mirror the screen from your mobile devices.

CNET hasn't reviewed this 2018 model, but here's a quick preview of the Samsung The Frame 2018 as well as David Katzmaier's preview of the original The Frame, which just makes me want one all the more.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Save big on three great Spider-Man movies

Once you get your new TV, what better way to break it in than with a Spider-Man movie marathon?

Start with the original Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man, currently on sale at Amazon for $7.99. I'm a big fan; always liked Tobey Maguire's take on Spidey.

Next up: The truly excellent Spider-Man: Homecoming, currently $9.99 at iTunes. It's normally $19.99. I think this is just about the perfect Spider-Man movie: funny, surprising and an amazingly good addition to the MCU.

Then there's the also-excellent Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (with bonus content) for $9.99, also normally $19.99. (As fate would have it, that movie comes to Netflix tomorrow, though you won't get the bonus content.)

Finally, if you're suffering from Spidey overload, iTunes has the Captain America 3-Movie Collection for $44.97. Regular price: $60.

Not wild about mixing movie ecosystems? That's not really a problem anymore thanks to Movies Anywhere, which lets you watch your purchases from Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft, Vudu and more under one app roof.

Mentioned Above Samsung The Frame UN55LS003AF $1,795 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.