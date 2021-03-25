Samsung's 512GB DDR5 RAM module is lightning fast

Samsung

Samsung on Thursday revealed its 512GB DDR5 RAM module, which is capable of more than twice the speed of the DDR4 at 7,200 megabits per second. It's aimed at handling data-intensive supercomputing, AI and machine learning processes.

To give this a consumer-level comparison, Apple's $1,000 MacBook Air only comes with 8GB of RAM.

The module uses through-silicon via (TSV) tech to stack eight layers of 16GB DRAM chips to reach a 512GB capacity. It also applies Intel's High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) tech, traditionally used in logic semiconductors rather than memory, instead of the typical insulation layer. That allows for higher chip densities with reduced current leakage.

It'll use around 13% less power, which is important for power-hungry data centers.

"By bringing this type of process innovation to DRAM manufacturing, we are able to offer our customers high-performance, yet energy-efficient memory solutions to power the computers needed for medical research, financial markets, autonomous driving, smart cities and beyond," Young-Soo Sohn, vice president of Samsung's DRAM group, said in a release.