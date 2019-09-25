Samsung

For anyone who wants a tablet but doesn't want an iPad (because pricey) or an Amazon Fire (because limited), it often feels like there aren't many options. Samsung halfheartedly offers a couple models, but they're rarely updated or on sale.

Good news: The company's midrange tablet is on sale, for the lowest price I've seen to date: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 for $229.99. It's available in gray or black. Regular price: $329.99. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

That price puts the Tab A exactly $100 below Apple's latest iPad, which has an ever-so-slightly smaller screen (10.2 inches). The two have the same amount of onboard storage -- 32GB -- but the Tab A incorporates a microSD slot, meaning you can easily and inexpensively expand its storage.

Other noteworthy Tab A specs: four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a USB-C port and support for fast charging.

CNET hasn't reviewed the tablet, but you can read our Galaxy Tab A 10.5 preview for more details. Over at Amazon, it scored a 4.4-star average rating from over 180 buyers. If you want a "real" Android tablet with iPad-level horsepower, this is a deal worth considering.

