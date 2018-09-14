Samsung will launch a new Galaxy device on Oct. 11

Samsung

Samsung will unveil a new Galaxy device next month that offers "4X the fun."

On Friday, Samsung released invitations for the launch of a new device at a Galaxy event on Oct. 11. The invite doesn't include a time or location, but says the event will be live streamed on Samsung's site.

"Samsung's newest Galaxy device is bringing more ways to express yourself than ever before," reads the invite.

The invite doesn't offer many hits to what we might see at the event, besides an image that says "4X the fun."

It's possible we could see the mystery Chromebook that appeared in the Wi-Fi Alliance's database, or the foldable phone that Samsung has been talking about for a long time. But we won't know for sure until the event.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.