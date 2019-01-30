Samsung warns of weaker 2019 earnings due to lower chip demand

Jung Yeon-je / AFP/Getty Images

Samsung is feeling the pinch of the trade war and China's slowing economy.

The company said earlier today that its earnings would be weaker in 2019, on the heels of a 29 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit. Samsung blamed weaker chip demand due to "macroeconomics uncertainities," reported Reuters.

That said, the company expects sales of memory products and OLED panels to bounce back in the second half of this year.

Earnings for the last quarter of 2018 saw operating profits for its chip drop from 10.9 trillion won ($9.8 billion) last year to this year's 7.8 trillion won, while its mobile division saw a drop of 2.4 trillion won to 1.5 trillion won in the same time period.