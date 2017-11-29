Samsung wants to charge your future phone 5 times faster

Afp Contributor / AFP/Getty Images

When your phone is about to die, waiting to recharge it can be a pain.

Samsung wants to speed up the process and get you plugged back in faster. Researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) are working on a prototype of a new battery that could charge five times faster than standard lithium ion batteries, the South Korean company said Tuesday in a blog post.

The material is called the graphene ball, and SAIT thinks it could be useful for mobile devices and electric vehicles in particular, as it not only charges quickly, but maintains a stable temperature. It could also mean a 45 percent increase in charging capacity.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the post, it's already filed two patent applications in both the US and Korea.