Andrew Hoyle/CNET

When it was announced in August, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness tracker was touted as being compatible with Android phones and iPhones. It's been on sale since Sept. 15, but there's just one problem: The iOS app isn't available yet.

No app, of course, means no iPhone compatibility, much to the chagrin of Apple owners in Samsung's support forums. In a statement, Samsung said, "We look forward to iOS support for Gear Fit 2 Pro pending approval in the App Store."

Apple did not respond to our request to comment on the app's status in its store.

Samsung added iOS compatibility to its earlier Gear smartwatches in January, after first pledging to do so almost exactly 12 months earlier. (The current Gear app won't work with the Fit 2 Pro.)

If you have an iPhone and you're interested in the Gear Fit 2 Pro, we're right there with you. We're waiting for the app before proceeding with our review of Samsung's latest fitness tracker.

In the meantime, don't buy a Gear Fit 2 Pro and expect it work unless you have an Android phone.

