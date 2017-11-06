Samsung vs. Apple award appeal rejected by US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Samsung to strike down a $120 million award to Apple in a dispute over patent infringement.
On Monday, the justices issued a single-line denial of the appeal without comment. The case in question involved several patents tied to quick-link, slide-to-unlock and autocorrect features.
The companies' long-running patent disputes will continue, however.
A new trial slated for mid-May, in a separate case, will determine how much Samsung must pay Apple for infringing three of its design patents. Samsung had previously paid Apple $399 million for its infringement, based on the earlier rules.
Samsung and Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's requests for comment.
