Samsung unveils the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition

Samsung

Samsung is releasing the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition aimed at Department of Defense and federal government users. The device will come with "military-grade security" with two layers of encryption based on NSA standards, and customized software and features for tactical and classified applications.

The Galaxy S20 TE is "designed to help operators navigate complex terrain, expansive distances, and the potential loss of communication with command units." These features include night-vision mode and stealth mode, and DeX software to do mission planning and reports while on the move.

It can also run multiple mission applications at once, with Samsung pointing to Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), Android Precision Assault Strike Suite (APASS), Kinetic Integrated Low-Cost Software Integrated Tactical Handheld (KILSWITCH) and battlefield assisted trauma distributed observation kit (BATDOK).

It can connect to tactical radios and mission systems, with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

The Galaxy S20 TE will be released in Q3.