Samsung Unpacked Part 2 event: How to watch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 announcement

Samsung

It hasn't even been a month since Samsung announced its Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on Aug. 5, but the tech giant is ready for the second half of its Samsung Unpacked event. Scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK), the virtual event will be streamed online and Samsung will host the event on its website.

The main focus of tomorrow's event will be the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The device serves as the sequel to last year's Galaxy Fold, which featured a large 7.3-inch display that folded like a book. The Z Fold 2 is expected to include a handful of improvements such as a redesigned hinge, a better front-facing display and 5G.

The event takes place in lieu of Samsung's usual presence at IFA 2020. Though Samsung has been hosting Unpacked events for its own product launches for years, it still made a large showing at IFA. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, however, Samsung withdrew its participation completely and the September trade show will be scaled down and closed to the public.