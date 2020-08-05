Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 2, Note 20, Tab S7 and more announced at the event

For its annual August Samsung Unpacked event, the company promised us at least five new devices, and delivered with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a couple of Galaxy Note 20 models, the Galaxy Buds Live, the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, Galaxy Watch 3 and more. Following similar events by companies like Apple, which have shifted events online due to the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung streamed the event live from South Korea.
The company faces the same problems a lot of phone companies are facing: Selling the high-end Note 20 and Z Fold 2 in a pandemic.
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung trotted out BTS (very briefly) for the announcement. The new foldable phone includes a Qualcomm 865 Plus processor. Samsung shrank the gap between the screens and made it thinner overall than the Fold, but it still uses foldable glass. It's got a new hinge too, and improved dust elimination. More details are coming on Sept. 1, when preorders start.
Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
Samsung says it has the best camera it's put in a phone thus far. It also claims the new S Pen is more precise, with a drop to 9ms latency. There's a 240Hz screen on the Ultra for less latency in screen updates for gaming, along with a partnership for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that includes Xbox Game Streaming (nee xCloud) for three months and a free controller. And that's just not for the new phones -- it's for all Galaxy devices. You'll be able to get the Notes in 5G models (or LTE in selected countries), with preorders starting tomorrow.
More news from Unpacked
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $170 earbuds with a unique bean shape and better noise cancellation.
- The new Galaxy Tab S7 blurs the line between tablet and laptop with a 120Hz screen, a new S Pen garage (with support for the new S Pen) and a better keyboard.
- The Galaxy Watch 3 promises ECG, blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, but not all at launch. New faces and colors, too.
