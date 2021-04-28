Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Book Odyssey is a new laptop for gamers

Screenshot by CNEt

Samsung debuted its Galaxy Book Pro at Wednesday's Unpacked 2021 event. Along with that laptop, the company showed off its new laptop just for gamers.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey is Samsung's gaming-focused 15.6-inch laptop powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core H Series processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU. It also will have up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage and an enhanced cooling system, and it will come in Mystic Black.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Odyssey will be available in August starting at $1,399. However, it's only available in certain markets, and it's not clear if that will include the US.