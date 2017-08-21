Samsung unlocks Bixby voice app in Australia, UK and more

Taylor Martin/CNET

As with movies and smart home devices, Australia, the UK and other countries come late to the new tech packing the US market.

One of the latest is the Bixby voice feature in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones, Bixby being the assistant software similar to Siri or Google Assistant -- which itself just arrived in Australia with the Google Home this July.

To install Bixby on your S8 or S8 Plus, press the dedicated Bixby voice key or swipe to Bixby Home and follow the update prompts. Those countries now able to do that are Australia, the UK, Canada, South Africa and more.

Then you're ready to say, "Hi, Bixby" and begin familiarising yourself with the features and commands that have been available to South Korean and US users since late July. You can start working on that here.

