On Wednesday, Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, said it feels your pain. Beginning March 15, the Korean electronics giant will partner with the uBreakiFix repair service for one-day, in-person care of broken Galaxy devices.

Owners of wonky phones can schedule appointments online or drop off their devices at one of the electronics repair service's more than 300 locations. Most repairs will be done within two hours or less, Samsung says.

"This announcement marks a fundamental shift in our care offerings to consumers and underscores our commitment to provide Samsung customers with support anywhere, anytime our customers need it," Michael Lawder, senior vice president of customer care at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement.

Previously, Galaxy owners have had the option to call or chat with a Samsung representative for support, find a nearby repair service or ship their devices to a company facility for repair. Customers have also had the option of signing up for Samsung's Premium Care, which offers in-person and virtual support for $11.99 a month.

The authorized uBreakiFix stores, which are located in all major US metro areas, will offer front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs and other in- and out-of-warranty services for phones ranging from the Samsung Galaxy S6 to the S9, as well as the Note 5 and Note 8.

The companies plan to add nearly 200 more locations by early 2019.

