So this is officially the largest TV I've ever seen at CES, and that's saying something. Thanks to modular, build-it-as-big-as-you-want MicroLED technology, the world's biggest TV maker, Samsung, has put together the biggest TV yet. The Wall measures 292 inches (that's over 24 feet or 7.4 meters) in its largest iteration, and in person it looked as bonkers as you'd imagine. The combination of the massive size, extreme brightness and contrast bowled me over.

The company also showed a 150-inch version with 8K resolution. It uses the same modules the company debited at CES 2019 to achieve a 75-inch, 4K resolution version. "New advancements for 2020 have allowed for larger-scale production of fixed screen sizes," Samsung said in a statement, "including new 88-, 93-, 110- and 150-inch sizes."

Samsung The Wall 292-inch MicroLED TV: Huge

MicroLED is the first new screen technology in a decade and is more akin to OLED than LCD. It delivers perfect black levels and high brightness because it uses millions of tiny LEDs to create the image directly, for picture quality that's potentially better than OLED without the possibility of burn-in.

Of course, it's not cheap. The company recently started selling commercial and residential "Luxury" versions of The Wall and they cost hundreds of thousands of dollars installed.

Originally published earlier this week.