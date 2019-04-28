Samsung TV sale at Walmart and Best Buy: Save big on a big TV

Samsung

Walmart is slashing prices on Samsung TVs. The retailer is running a sale on Samsung TVs that starts on Sunday, April 28 and ends Sunday, May 5. You'll find all sizes of Samsung TVs at discount, from 43 inches to 82 inches -- and best of all, these are mostly new-for-2019 models.

Here are six of the best deals, starting with the smallest and working our way to the largest.

Samsung 43-inch UN43RU7100: $380 (save $50.00) This 42.5-inch LED TV serves up a 4K picture and HDR. See at Walmart

Samsung 49-inch Frame TV QN49LS03R: $1,500 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET With a bezel that looks like a picture frame and displaying images from an extensive art library (when you aren't watching TV, that is), Samsung's Frame TVs attempt to mimic art. The added artistry adds to the bill, but this 49-inch, 4K frame model is a bit more approachable at its sale price. (The photo above is the 2017 model.) See at Walmart

Samsung 55-inch QLED TV QN55Q70R: $1,100 (save $400) This 55-inch QLED TV is $200 off at Walmart, but Best Buy offers double the discount, knocking $400 off its price. See at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch Q8 QLED TV QN65Q80R: $1,900 (save $600) Best Buy beats Walmart's price again. This 65-inch QLED TV features a 4K resolution and extras like Ambient mode, which helps the TV blend into your decor when you're not watching a show. See at Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch QLED TV QN75Q80R: $3,500 (save $500) This 75-inch model is the 2019 update to last year's Samsung Q8 series, which CNET Reviews called a "compelling alternative for high-end shoppers who don't want an OLED," thanks to its strong image quality, sleek design and cool extras like Ambient mode. See at Walmart