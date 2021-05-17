Samsung to overhaul smartwatch with Galaxy Watch 4, report says

Samsung

Samsung is reportedly changing up its smartwatch system with the launch of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4, updating from using Tizen to instead use Android Wear OS with One UI 3.x on top. Samsung could launch three new versions of the Galaxy Watch, including a classic version and an Active model, SamMobile reported Monday, under the codenames Wish, Fresh and Lucky.

Samsung will also include new SmartThings features in the three smartwatches, the report said, including the Apple Watch-like walkie talkie feature.

The report didn't say when Samsung would be launching the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung just held its third Unpacked event of the year in April.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 3 in August 2020, featuring a new electrocardiogram feature and blood oxygen level measurement.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.