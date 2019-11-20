Samsung to open first Bay Area store in Apple's backyard

Samsung

Samsung is expanding its store presence -- right into Apple's backyard.

On Dec. 12, the South Korean company plans to open its first Samsung Experience Store in the San Francisco Bay Area. The location at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto is only about 15 miles from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino. The downtown Palo Alto Apple Store long was considered Apple's hometown store, and CEO Tim Cook often showed up at the location on iPhone launch days. The Stanford Shopping Center, the site of Samsung's new shop, also has an Apple Store.

Samsung is the world's biggest phone and TV maker, but it has only just started to operate its own US stores to sell its latest gadgets. In the past, it solely relied on partners like carriers and big box retailers to push its devices to consumers. In 2013, it started partnering with Best Buy on mini shops within the retailer's stores to show off Samsung's electronics. Then in 2016, it opened the Samsung 837 showroom at 837 Washington in New York's Meatpacking District. The location houses demos of Samsung's various products but doesn't have devices for sale.

While Samsung still relies on carriers and other retailers, in late February it opened its first Experience Stores that actually have devices you can buy. It started with locations at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles; Roosevelt Field on Long Island in Garden City, New York; and The Galleria in Houston.

For Samsung, opening its own stores lets it have more of a direct link to customers. It also allows the company to provide better tech support and customer service as people hold onto their devices longer and as phones get more complex. Consumers have gotten used to how regular smartphones work, but Samsung's long-awaited foldable phone will introduce a completely new form of device that's foreign to pretty much everyone.

"We created Samsung Experience Stores to give Galaxy fans more of what they love -- the chance to experience our latest technologies in-person, with engaging product interactions and personalized care services," Samsung said Wednesday in a blog post.

The Palo Alto location will be similar to Samsung's three other stores. Customers will be able to check out new products, get tech support from onsite experts and buy new devices. When it comes to burgeoning 5G technology, Samsung experts will be able to answer questions and educate users about how 5G is changing the way we live.

"From streaming high-quality content at hyperfast speeds to enjoying breathtaking connected experiences, we want consumers to understand the groundbreaking impact 5G will have on their lives and their work," Samsung said Wednesday in a blog post.

Samsung also has expanded its services for small- to medium-size-business owners at its Experience Store. In the Bay Area, business owners will be able to work with Samsung representatives on requests, purchase devices for employees, get help setting up accounts and learn how to use services like Samsung's Knox security software.