Samsung to bundle Foxtel HD+ with TVs

Samsung is set to announce a bundling promotion of a free Foxtel iQ2 box with its new TVs in order to compete with Sony's new PS3-and-Bravia deal.

Samsung is expected to pay the AU$200 installation cost to Foxtel customers buying one of its HD TVs, according to The Australian.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Foxtel and hope to further cement Samsung's leadership in HD," Samsung Electronics director of marketing Kurt Jovais told The Australian.

However, this promotion seems to contradict the existing iQ2 promotion offering customers who sign up before August 31 a chance to win a 40-inch Sony X series TV and DAVIS10 system.

At present, there is no further information about which models are applicable for the promotion or how customers without access to Foxtel would benefit.

The deal is due to be announced next week at a time when Seven will also be announcing the introduction of its TiVo service.

Foxtel's HD+ service was soft launched on June 2 and over 15,000 customers had been installed by the time of the official launch on June 22.

Representatives from Samsung and Foxtel were unavailable for comment.