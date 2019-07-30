Samsung teases new Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Tab ahead of Note 10 Unpacked event

Samsung

Samsung had already planned a big event for its Galaxy Note 10 phone for Aug. 7, but it appears the tech company has more announcements coming. A new teaser video shows it'll also unveil its new Galaxy tablet and a watch that's probably the Galaxy Watch Active 2 respectively, on July 31 and Aug. 5.

Samsung's teaser video went up on YouTube on Tuesday. The short clip has various indeterminate shots of two devices, a tablet and a watch. The teaser ends with the two dates of July 31 for the tablet and then Aug. 5 for the Galaxy Watch. Samsung says the unveiling will happen on its Galaxy website.

Last week, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 showed up on the Federal Communications Commission website. The new watch is rumored to have a rotating touch bezel around the watch face.

The Galaxy Note 10's Unpacked event is set to take place Aug. 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.