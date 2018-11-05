Samsung teases a foldable phone with a warped logo

Samsung

Gearing up for its developer's conference on Nov. 7, Samsung teased a foldable phone reveal with a folded version of its logo on couple of its social media feeds.

The appearance of the bendy logotype on the Samsung Mobile Twitter and Facebook accounts follows recent rumors that the company is planning to finally go public with the long hinted-at device.

We may also get to hear more about the Galaxy Home that the company announced with great fanfare at its Galaxy Note 9 Unpacked event in August, but which we still know little about.

But see for yourself -- follow the livestream right here or on Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 10 a.m PT.