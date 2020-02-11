Samsung takes precautions for coronavirus at Unpacked 2020

Shara Tibken/CNET

Samsung's taking precautions to protect people from worries about coronavirus at its Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco.

The company is offering face masks and hand sanitizer to attendees and has posted signage to recommend people wash hands and take other steps to protect themselves. It also said it was using thermal imaging cameras at the entrance to the event, held Tuesday at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, to detect fevers or people who could be ill.

"In an effort to protect the health and well-being of attendees, anyone who displays unusual or extreme respiratory symptoms will be asked to consult with medical supervisor onsite," the company said ahead of Unpacked.

Samsung today is showing off its newest phones, likely the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. It's the first show that Samsung's new head of mobile, Tae-moon Roh, will lead. Along with the phones, Samsung is expected to unveil new Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds, and it might even introduce its long-awaited Bixby-powered smart speaker.

The event comes amid worries about coronavirus. Over the past week, company after company has pulled out of MWC 2020, and numerous others have said they'd alter their plans over concerns about the deadly virus. That will include taking measures like quarantining Chinese executives for the two weeks leading up to the conference.

As of Friday, Samsung still planned to have a booth and presence at the show, people familiar with Samsung's plans said, but we could see a halt to the important dealmaking between executives that often takes place behind the scenes at an event that attracts 100,000 people. The entire conference is now in doubt as big names like AT&T have said they'll no longer attend.

A pneumonia-like disease, the new coronavirus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. The strain, dubbed 2019-nCoV, has now infected about 35,000 Chinese citizens and claimed more than 720 lives. It's also spread beyond China's borders to places like the US, Japan and Australia. Authorities around the world have begun limiting travel and enforcing quarantines to guard against the spread.

The spread of the disease has had ripple effects across the globes and illustrates how connected the tech world has become. Chinese companies are some of the world's biggest makers of mobile devices, and they're also key parts of the supply chain, manufacturing components and assembling devices for customers across the globe. The worries about the coronavirus have resulted in shuttered factories and the quarantine of the 11 million people living in Wuhan. Numerous technology companies have closed their stores and offices in the country and have implemented travel restrictions.

MWC brings together companies from across the globe, with many using the trade show as the place to introduce their newest smartphones. This year is expected to feature new 5G phones from nearly every major Android vendor, as well as news about the networks running the new super-fast connectivity. But the coronavirus threatens to curtail the trade show.



