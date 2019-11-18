Samsung's Star Wars Galaxy Note 10 Plus wants you to embrace darkness

Samsung

Samsung is getting in on The Rise of Skywalker hype with a limited edition Star Wars Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The phone is styled after Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, with a sleek black body, red accents and a First Order logo etched on the back.

It comes with a specially designed leather case, a metal badge for collectors, an S Pen that looks a whole lot like Kylo Ren's red-bladed lightsaber and Galaxy Buds, the Korean phone company said Monday. You also get exclusive Star Wars-themed digital stuff like wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds.

The unlocked phone will set you back $1,300 and come out Dec. 13 in the US (a week before the movie opens on Dec. 20). You can buy it on Samsung's site and in its stores, as well as on Amazon, select Best Buys and select Microsoft stores.

Outside the US, the phone will be available in Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the UK.