Samsung sold almost twice as many phones as Apple in Q3, Gartner says

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple dropped into the fourth position of global smartphone sales during Q3 of 2020, according to an analyst firm. In a report Monday, Gartner revealed total sales of smartphones during the quarter worldwide reached 366 million -- down almost 6% since last year as fewer people buy phones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung sold 80.8 million phones in the third quarter, growing by 2.2% since last year. Huawei sold 51.8 million, down more than 20%, while fellow Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi sold 35% more phones compared to the same quarter last year. Xiaomi's sales of 44.4 million smartphones pushed Apple out of the top three.



Read more: The best phone to buy in 2020

Apple's sales dropped by 0.6% year over year, selling 40.6 million phones in Q3. Rounding out the top five smartphone vendors was Oppo, with 29.9 million sales.

The economic uncertainty while the pandemic continues and even worsens in some areas means people are less likely to buy non-essential items, Gartner said. But Apple's drop in sales was attributed to the delayed announcement of the 2020 iPhones.