Samsung Smart TVs get 6 new fitness apps

Samsung

Six new fitness-focused apps are now available on Samsung Smart TV, the company said Tuesday. Barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness and Obé Fitness apps are accessible as part of Samsung's effort to bring over 5,000 hours of wellness content to people staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung said the apps will also be part of its Samsung Health fitness platform, which was announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

"As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings," said Samsung's Salek Brodsky in the release.

Samsung said more than 250 instructive health and fitness videos are currently available, and will be integrated into Samsung Health, slated to launch this year.

