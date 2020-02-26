CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung reportedly says website error exposed 150 customers' data

The issue only impacted people in the UK, the company told Reuters.

Around 150 Samsung customers reportedly had their data exposed.

 Angela Lang/CNET

A "technical error" on Samsung's UK website left around 150 people's personal data temporarily exposed, Reuters reported Wednesday. The company said it stopped all customers from logging onto its site until it resolved the problem.

It noted that the exposed data included names, phone numbers, home and email addresses and past orders, but not credit card information. It didn't say how long the data was exposed, according to Reuters.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The acknowledgement comes less than a week since users of Samsung Galaxy devices around the world received an unusual "1" notification from the Find My Mobile app. The company's UK Twitter later said this was "sent unintentionally during an internal test."

