Samsung rumored to have phone with graphene battery next year

Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung may be working on an alternative to lithium-ion batteries for its phones. The company hopes to have at least one phone with a graphene battery ready next year or by 2021, according to reporter and frequent Twitter leaker Evan Blass.

"Samsung is hoping to have at least one handset either next year or in 2021, I'm told, which will feature a graphene battery instead," tweeted Blass on Monday. "Capable of a full charge in under a half-hour, they still need to raise capacities while lowering costs."

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.