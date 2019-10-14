Samsung invited Galaxy S10 owners to enroll in its Android 10 beta program on Monday, after Google rolled out the updated operating system on Pixel devices last month. You can check if you have access with the Samsung Members app.
The Korean company doesn't note which countries the beta program is available in, but SamMobile said people in the US, Germany and South Korea can sign up.
This story will be updated shortly.
Samsung rolls out Android 10 beta on Galaxy S10 devices
